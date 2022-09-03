‘Bhuban Babur Smart phone’ promises a troublesome fun ride

Directed by Pranabesh Chandra and Santanu Basu, ‘Bhuban Babur Smart Phone’ hit the theatres on August 2. Presented by Mojoplex under the banner of Chandracon, the film is a fun tale about how a man gets in trouble for using a smart phone and how he tries to escape from the clutch of technology.

In the era of gadgets, adapting to the tech savy generation becomes difficult for the elderly people. But smart phone is the basic need for today’s digital life.

The centre of the story is Bhuban Roy, a 58years old account clerk who lives a simple hustle free life and prefers wearing dhoti Punjabi to office. An inhibition keeps him away from computers, mobiles and gadgets.

A person who finds ease on the typewriter is forced to by a smart phone by the office manager. But the alien gadget soon starts bringing trouble to his life and all of a sudden life takes a U-turn.

Theatre artist Chinta Mukhopadhyay essayed the role of Bhuban Babu while the film also starred veteran actor Paran Bandhopadhyay, Kharaj Mukherjee, Ishan Mazumder and others in prominent roles.

The film lined up a gala premiere on Friday in the presence of its ensemble cast and crew. “The film represented the issues so well that I am quite confident people will like it. I’m working on the theatre for past 40 years but this marks my first film on the silver screen. I have tried to deliver the best and hope people will enjoy watching it,” said the veteran theatre artist Chinta Mukhopadhyay.

Kharaj Mukherjee mentioned, “I have played a very interesting and funny character. To speak about the USP of the film I would say a huge surprise awaits you in the climax. You must watch the film to know more.”