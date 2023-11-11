Youth injured in bomb explosion

A youth was severely injured after a bomb exploded this morning at Panihati in Khardah. Police said that the explosion occurred at a house in Ward 2 of Tejpal area of Panihati Municipality. Jitendra Gupta, owner of the house was injured in the blast.

He was initially admitted at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital. Later, due to deteriorating physical conditions, he was transferred to another hospital in Kolkata. After getting the news of the explosion, policemen from Khardah police station rushed to the scene.

They discovered explosives in the damaged house. The police are investigating how the explosion occurred and why explosives were kept in the house. Locals said the explosion shook the nearby houses and also shattered windows.

According to a local resident, “I heard that the police came and took the bombs. We didn’t see what kind of bombs were there. However, there are many children in the alley, and fortunately, none of them were harmed.”