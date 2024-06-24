Young journalism student’s life cut short in New Town mishap

A young woman from Chinsurah, Hooghly, died in a road accident in New Town. It is alleged that the accident occurred due to the reckless speeding by the app-based bike rider she had hired. Police have begun investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the sudden death has left the residents of Kodalia-1 Gram Panchayat’s Pallishree area in Chinsurah in mourning. According to local sources, the deceased’s name is Priyasi Pal. The 22-year-old was studying journalism. Her family members said that after completing her postgraduate studies in journalism, she was doing a summer internship at an institution in New Town. Priyasi used to commute to New Town from home every day.

Her mother, Mousumi Pal, reported that Priyasi left home at around 1:30 p.m.on Saturday. She first took a train to Howrah, from where she hired an app-based bike to reach the institution. At around 6:45 p.m. Mousumi received a call from an unknown number informing her that her daughter had been seriously injured in an accident. Later, she received a call from a private hospital in New Town. She rushed to the hospital, but by then, her daughter had already passed away. Priyasi’s family claims that the accident was the result of the bike being driven recklessly. It was not immediately possible to ascertain the physical condition of the bike rider.

The deceased’s mother said: “My daughter was heading towards New Town using a bike hired through the Rapido app. That’s where the accident happened.” Sukanta Ghosh, the head of Kodalia-1 Gram Panchayat, stated that he learned of this tragic news from the family. He reported that Priyasi died due to a severed neck artery caused by the bike accident. He has called for police action.

Advertisement