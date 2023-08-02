Women journalists request proper coverage on Manipur

More than 100 women journalists have urged the editors to give adequate coverage to the incidents that have taken place in Manipur. Till date more than 142 people have been killed and 50,000 people displaced. They have been put in camps. More than 300 people have sustained injuries. Neither the state government nor the Centre has taken proper steps to address the issues at Manipur, they alleged. The journalists urged their counterparts in various media across the country to do contextualised and factual reporting on the brutality and atrocities that have been unleashed.

More reports should be published from Mizoram and Assam, where many hapless people from Manipur have taken shelter. They further requested that the news should be given proper coverage. They regretted that most of the national TV channels are silent on the issue. Those who have made the requests included Nilova Roychaudhury, Patricia Mukhim, Anuradha Bhasin, Teresa Rehman, Jyoti Malhotra, Durba Ghosh among others.

It may be mentioned that West Bengal is the first state in the country where a motion condemning the incidents in Manipur was tabled for discussion in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to all parties to work together to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. Twenty one opposition MPs had visited the relief camps in Manipur and submitted a memorandum to the Governor. Trinamul Congress had sent five MPs to Manipur who met the people in the relief camps.

