Women can now be part of musical events at RKM Gol Park

In a major decision, Ramakrishna Mission authorities at Belur Math have allowed women to take part in musical soirees and sing, accompanied by recitation at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Gol Park. This, a first in RKM Golpark, was not the practice till now.

Even at Swamiji’s ancestral house, which is a branch centre of RKM, women were not allowed to take part in cultural shows. However, the songs and musical programmes should be held in parity with the philosophy and ideology of Ramakrishna Mission, the decision mentions.

So long, women could take part in seminars and workshops and deliver speeches but were not allowed to take part in musical conferences.

Scholars like professor Rama Chowdhury, Marie Louis Burke, Kapila Vatsayan, professor Nilanjana Sanyal took part in seminars and workshops and delivered talks at RKM, Gol Park.

In the history of RKM, Gol Park, Swami Nityaswarupnandaji had invited actors Gurudas Banerjee and Molia Devi to take part in a oneact play.

Again, Swami Lokeswaranandaji as the secretary of RKM Gol Park, had invited famous singer Vani Jairam to sing songs in Vivekananda Hall.

Because of this age-old convention, vocalists like Kishori Amonkar or Subha Mudgal could not take part in the musical programme which was held on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday on 12 January at Gol Park.

There was resentment among some people over this age-old practice. They even thought of informing the ministry of culture about this. However, the decision by RKM authorities has put to rest all such speculations.