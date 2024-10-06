Woman’s body found in Damodar

A floating body of a woman was fished out of Damodar river by the police near Burdwan town this morning.

Sahana Das (32) was a resident of Boronilpur locality in Burdwan town, the police have identified. The body was first noticed by fishermen, who then informed the police. The Raina police station engaged a few fishermen to help recover the body. It was later sent to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The body wasn’t bearing any mark of injury.

The police were yet to ascertain how the woman died and why it was found in the river.

