Will teach a lesson to the BJP: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the days of Modi regime are numbered and there is a slim chance of BJP’s coming back to power.

Mr Banerjee was addressing a gathering at Maheshtala after a road show. The area falls under Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency. Mr Banerjee has set a winning margin of 4 lakh in his constituency from where he is contesting for the third consecutive time. In 2019, he won by more than 3 lakh votes. BJP has fielded Abhijit Das against him.

Mr Banerjee said, “It’s just a matter of 3-4 days. What I read and understand from people’s perception, the Modi government is going to be out of power. People have decided to oust this Bangla birodhi BJP, who stopped Bengal’s funds. These are the people who had sold the dignity of our women in front of the entire nation by plotting a sinister conspiracy related to Sandeshkhali.”

He further said, “Just because we eat fish, Modi ji calls us anti-national. In the coming days, people will teach a lesson to the BJP. You have ED, CBI, Income Tax, EC and all other agencies while I have common people’s support. You won’t be able to defeat me despite your intimidation using central agencies,” he maintained.

It was a mammoth road show in which thousands of people took part. All the Assembly segments are under Trinamul Congress. They are Metiabruz, Pujali, Satgachia, Bishnupur east, Maheshtala, Budge Budge and Diamond Harbour.

He said Trinamul Congress had announced the names of candidates on 10 March after a meeting at the Brigade Parade ground.

“I have visited all the 42 candidates. I have spoken to people and leaders and it is my firm belief that change in Delhi is inevitable. Modi is not coming back,” he said.

He urged the people to vote out the Bangla birodhi BJP. “They have deliberately deprived Bengal. They did not give a single penny for Awas Plus scheme after they lost in 2021. They are so vindictive. They have not paid the dues of the MGNREGA workers. The state government cleared the dues of 59 lakh job card workers.”

He said the CPM was in Diamond Harbour constituency for 40 years. “I challenge both the CPM and BJP to come for a debate after the election on what development they had carried out during the past 40 years of CPM rule and 10 years of Modi government.

He said in Maheshtala, roads have been improved and a flyover has been built. “There is a water crisis in some pockets. I will look into it and rest assured it will be resolved shortly.”

He urged people to vote for Trinamul Congress to carry on with the development projects.