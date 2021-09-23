Will take on BJP, fight & finally win: Mamata

Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee today said that BJP should remember now there is a person who will take on them and will fight and ultimately win. She requested voters both in Ekbalpore and Chetla to defeat BJP as it will be a stepping stone for her to launch greater movement against the “fascist” government at the Centre.

She said a new pumping station at Kabitirtha will be installed to resolve the issue of water-logging. She lambasted the BJP Tripura for imposing section 144 till 4 November in Tripura and asked, “Will the BJP government in Tripura not allow people to celebrate Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhat? Why section 144 has been imposed? They are afraid of Trinamul Congress and our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He is supposed to go there today to hold a rally,” she said.

Miss Banerjee gave a clarion call to dislodge the “autocratic” Narendra Modi government at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha poll, adding that her party gradually will make its presence felt in Assam, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. In Ekbalpore, she said she will thwart Centre’s attempts to implement NRC, NPR and CAA and that she has sent a team to Assam after 16 lakh people were sent to detention camp.

“Our MPs were not allowed to come out from the airport. Similarly in Hathras in UP, I have sent some of my MPs to meet the victim’s family but there too they were not allowed and manhandled.”

She said in Tripura, Abhishek’s motorcade was attacked and Trinamul youth and student leaders were also attacked allegedly by BJP goons. Miss Banerjee lashed out at Prime Minister and Union home minister Amit Shah for allegedly snooping on Opposition leaders, judges, bureaucrats and journalists by using Pegasus and for failing to provide adequate vaccine.

She said that the BJP Central leaders used all the agencies, muscle and money power, Pegasus but yet Trinamul got the people’s mandate. She cautioned the voters to refrain from getting agitated because BJP will try various tricks. She was requested to contest from Nandigram but “you all know what actually happened. It may be destined that I’ll contest from Bhowanipore to continue as chief minister.”

She accused the Centre for failing to control the second wave of pandemic and claimed people died due to scarcity of vaccines, medicines and the UP government was vitiating the holy Ganga with dead bodies which was “recovered by us and last rites performed”.

She iterated, “Our independence and democracy are under threat ‘Khela Abar Hobe’ until BJP is wiped off completely.” “We are ready to give free ration to the nation. We distributed 10 lakh students’ credit cards besides providing laptops, hostel fees, tuition fees. We are giving Rs 10,000 to farmers,” she said.