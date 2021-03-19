Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee today asserted that she will usher in ‘parivartan’ in Delhi after winning the state Assembly elections and accused the BJP of stealing her ‘parivartan’ catchphrase and modifying it into ‘asol parivartan’.

Banerjee said the saffron party was targeting Bengal, directing all its forces as it knows she will go for the Centre soon after securing victory in the state.

“After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi and shake BJP,” she stated.

Referring to BJP borrowing her slogans, she said addressing a Kharagpur rally,“Poribortan (change) is Mamata Banerjee’s slogan; why are you copying Mamata Banerjee?”

In another rally at Amlasuli in Garhbeta, she claimed BJP leaders “arrive here in helicopters and planes from outside with bagful of cash to lure voters and loot votes” just ahead of elections.

“We gave thousands of crores after Amphan. BJP where were you at that time? They only distribute money for horse trading,” she alleged.

Echoing the same allegation in the Kharagpur rally, she said, “I have a request. During election if BJP distributes money don’t fall into that trap. Remember, it’s public’s money.”

Sitting on a wheelchair, Miss Banerjee suddenly scanned the gathering and said, “If any Maoist, Leftist or Congress’ friends are here, I’ll tell them don’t vote for CPIM, they’re BJP’s Gadai. Don’t vote for Congress, they’re BJP’s Jagai and BJP is rioters Madhai. They (BJP) know Mamata Banerjee means people’s energy and she’ll fight along with people, not flee.”

“I’m like a tiger and I won’t bow my head. I only bow my head before the public. But a party like BJP tortures women, Dalits,” she added.

In Garhbeta, once the hotbed of Maoists movements, she reminded after TMC came to power, they brought peace not only in Garbheta but also the entire Junglemahal area. “But, some outsiders want to capture the state by creating troubles and violence. So, please don’t allow them. If you vote for my candidates in the election, I can only win the poll and never allow the outsiders”, she said.

Banerjee also said, “When you cook you use utensils and when these looters come, just chase them with those. Tell them ‘we don’t want riots’.”

She also listed her development schemes if TMC comes to power. “40 per cent of poverty has decreased in West Bengal and now we will make more than 25 lakh houses,” she claimed.