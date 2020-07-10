In a bid to alleviate lockdown woes of residents in containment zones, who are barred from leaving their premises, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) ward-coordinators and the Kolkata Police, are taking initiatives such as constituting Whatsapp groups where one can drop in a message containing their requirements which then will be delivered to their doorsteps.

Several areas in Kolkata have come under broad-based containment zones to arrest transmission of the Covid-19 which is spreading rapidly. In areas such as Bhawanipore, there are a large number of affected people in these containment zones.

The factor, that is worrying the residents, is how they would procure essential items.

The coordinator of ward 70, Mr. Ashim Basu, today said “We have formed a Whatsapp group wherein these residents in the containment zones have been added. The group also has the OC of Bhawanipore Police station. Together with the police, we have decided to deliver essential items to these residents.”

He said “The residents need to post the essential items, they require, in the group by 10 10am. Our volunteers will then reach them with the items they require. One can also notify us in case of emergency. We will deliver medicines too. The initiative has been taken up to ensure the residents in the containment zones do not feel segregated since they are not being allowed to egress their premises. We are also dropping in motivational messages to boost their morale.”

It may be noted that areas in Bhawanipore such as 11 Elgin Road, 2, Justice Madhab Chandra Road, Sarat Bose Road and Chakraberia Road are severely affected and are within broad-based containment zones.

Meanwhile, KMC chairman Firhad Hakim, commenting on the claims of Opposition parties that lockdown is being used as a political weapon said “We have only taken the decision to impose this fresh phase of lockdown since the number of Covid cases are shooting through the roof. There is no political motive in this as is being insinuated by the Opposition parties.”

He added, “We are carrying out strict surveillance to ensure that this disease is stopped from spreading to an extent where it might go beyond our control.”