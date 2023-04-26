West Bengal registers 61% share of annual GMV since 2018

West Bengal has registered 61 per cent share of the annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in terms of orders placed to the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) through the government’s e-marketplace platform since 2018, according to official sources in the GeM wing in the state.

Of a total of 1,492.2 crore orders received by the MSME sector on the GeM platform, the state has recorded Rs 909.6 crore which is around 61 per cent of the annual GMV or the transaction value since 2018. This has come to light during an awareness programme on GeM organised by the Federation of Small and Medium Industries (FOSMI), in the state on Thursday.

GeM is a platform introduced by the Centre to facilitate the procurement of goods and services by various ministries and agencies of the government. The platform was launched by the Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry in 2016.

According to Master Trainer of GeM in West Bengal Biswajit Sarkar, the number of sellers registered from various zones in the state is around 28,615. “Of this, the number of women entrepreneurs is around 1,498. The number of sellers belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is about 4,447,” said Sarkar.

GeM has emerged as the national public procurement system and has recorded over rupees four lakh crores GMV so far and contributes to about 0.5 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product currently, reiterated the master trainer of GeM in the state.