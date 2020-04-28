Two police personnel were injured as a mob hurled bricks and bottles and attacked a police outpost, besides vandalising two security force vehicles after lawkeepers tried to enforce the lockdown in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Tuesday.

A police officer said the violence broke out when the police team stopped some youths wandering on Belilius Road in Tikiapara area amidst the lockdown.

However, another source said the police came under attack after trying to remove a large gathering in the fruit market, where social distancing was not being maintained.

When the police personnel charged at some youths and women with raised batons and ordered them to go home, an argument started, and the heated exchanges soon led to a scuffle.

A large mob then poured on to the streets, chased the policemen, threw bottles and bricks and vandalised two police jeeps.

They also threw bricks at the police outpost, sending police personnel scurrying for cover.

As the tension spread, police reinforcements were rushed in, and the Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed in the area.

However, a video grab (whose authenticity IANS is in no position to confirm) showed the mob shoving, chasing and surrounding RAF personnel, who had to run for their safety.

State Forest Minister Rajiv Banerjee said strict action would be taken in the incident, which he described as “highly condemnable”.

“Nobody responsible for the attack on the police will be spared,” he said.

State BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Mazumdar said the Trinamool Congress government and administration’s lax attitude to the lockdown was responsible.

The BJP alleged that the contradictory roles being played by the police in different areas have created the fertile ground for such incidents.

“The police are working with their hands tied behind their backs. In some areas, police are active, and in some other areas, police are busy in appeasement. In some areas, police are enforcing the lockdown, but then again in some other areas, lockdown norms are being recklessly violated before the very nose of the lawkeepers,” said BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha.

Howrah district has been declared a red zone (area with a large number of coronavirus cases).

A complete lockdown has been declared in 56 containment zones in the district.