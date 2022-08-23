West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Swarnendu Das

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bnaerjee paid tribute to Journalist Swarnendu Das.

Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Swarnendu Das and she added to her official Twitter handle, “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Swarnendu Das, a young journalist from Kolkata. The world of journalism lost a very sharp mind today. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues.”

Swarnendu Das was a Journalist for TV9 Bengal. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2014 and was battling it since then.

BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari also paid tribute and he added, “Swarnendu Das, journalist of TV Nine Bengal passed away. Cancer took away this talented journalist at the age of 35. Even though he was diagnosed with cancer since 2014, his dedication to work has not decreased so much.

May his departed soul rest in peace and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”