West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets on eve of Independence Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets the people of India on the completion of 75 Years of Independence.

Mamata Banerjee took to her official Twitter handle to wish the people of India and added, “On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence. We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart. My heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens. Jai Hind!”

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today.

This day commemorates India’s independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on 76th Independence Day.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!”