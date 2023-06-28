West Bengal: Baul singer urges for peace in panchayat election

The renowned Baul singer Swapan Dutta of Purva Burdwan district has urged all to maintain peace in the state during the panchayat elections.

Dutta is well known for his contribution in making people aware against superstious belief, early marriage, felling of trees, communal ill feelings and many other stigmas still prevalent in the society.

Baul singer Swapna played a major role during the pandemic, through his own compositions he made people aware of Do’s and Don’ts during pandemic.

Baul singer Swapan said: “I am highly pained to find the pre panchayat election violence, eleven lives have been lost in the violence. I believe music and song has the power to motivate the misguided on the right path.”

He said that the powerful words of the Baul song, the music, the melody and the rythym draws a person towards introspection and self realisation.

“Hence, I have stepped on the roads of Tarkeshwar with my Eektara, a single wired musical instrument, singing Baul based on my own compositions trying my best to make people aware that we are all the children of the same almighty,” he said.

“We are all brothers and sisters. Hence we should not indulge in any kind of violence. Political.leaders should also abstain from making provocative speech dividing people for mean political gains. Through my Baul, I am spreading the message of love, peace and communal harmony and encouraging every voter to cast his vote without any fear.”