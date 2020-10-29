Sukumar Hansda, the West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker and TMC MLA from Jhargram died of cancer on Thursday at a private hospital in Kolkata, informed the sources.

Hansda, 63, was a two-time Jhargram MLA and former Paschimanchal Unnayan minister. Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said that Hansda was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year and was under treatment for the last few months.

However, a few reports are saying that Hansda was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus.

Biman Banerjee also informed that he was earlier admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and was moved to a private hospital a few days back.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet said, “Deeply grieved to hear about the passing away of WB Assembly Dy Speaker & Jhargram MLA Shri Sukumar Hansda. He was also serving as AITC State Vice President. His relentless service for people shall always be remembered. My condolences to his family & followers.”