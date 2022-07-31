West Bengal: 3 Cong MLAs from Jharkhand nabbed in Howrah with huge cash

West Bengal Police on Saturday nabbed three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand with a huge amount of cash in Howrah.

The apprehended legislators include Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira. The huge cash was recovered from their cars in Howarah on Saturday evening.

“We have nabbed 3 MLAs of Congress from Jharkhand namely Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira with huge amounts of cash. We would only be able to count it once counting machines come,” said Swati Bhangalia, Superintendent of Police, Howrah.

Following the incident, Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government in Jharkhand and said since the formation of the government in the state corruption is rampant.

“Ever since their government came to power, corruption is on a rise. Earlier too, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand at officers’ homes. They use the public’s hard-earned money for other purposes. Police caught them and it came to light,” Aditya Sahu, Jharkhand BJP state general secretary told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to destabilise the state government.

“It is in BJP’s nature to try and destabilize any government which is not theirs. The same has been done against Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government. The only reason they were given money (by BJP) is to make the government fall,” Bandhu Tirkey, Jharkhand Congress working President told ANI.