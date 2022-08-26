WBSSC scam: Arrested middleman sent to 7 days CBI custody

A special CBI court on Thursday sent alleged middleman Pradip Singh to the agency’s custody for seven days. Singh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation will have to present Singh at the same court again on September 1.

The Central Bureau of Investigation counsel told the court that Singh acted as the middleman between the undeserving candidates and the kingpins of the recruitment irregularities scam within the West Bengal School Service Commission.

Once the deal was finalized, he acted as the bridge between the candidate and the commission insiders in fixing the amount of money that had to be paid for finalizing the appointment, counsel argued.

Meanwhile, CBI sources said that a thorough interrogation of Singh is required since his statements might reveal further clues regarding the involvement of influential persons in the scam.

Sources said in the course of investigation, the investigating officers have come across two vital clues related to the scam. The first clue is relating to an email account of Singh, where from the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths have recovered important communication between him and a number of undeserving candidates regarding appointment and related payments.

The second clue, according to sources, is from some crucial WhatsApp chats from his personal mobile number again with some undeserving candidates. It is learnt that Singh used to run a computer-graphics setup which he actually used as the hub for running his racket relating to the recruitment irregularities scam.

Singh is the fifth accused arrested in the teacher’ recruitment scam and the third by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Earlier the CBI sleuths arrested Santi Prasad Sinha, the former convenor of the WBSSC’s screening committee, deemed to be the epicenter of the entire scam and Ashok Saha, the former Secretary of the commission. Both are in CBI custody currently.