Water seeps into rail tracks, Metro station after downpour

The severe cyclonic storm Remal that pummelled the coasts of West Bengal pounded the city with more than 168mm of rainfall in 24 hours since 11 a.m. yesterday disrupting normal Monday morning life of the citizens in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

The system weakened into a cyclonic storm today over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal about 110 km northeast of Kolkata, 100 km north-northeast of Canning, and 65 km northwest of Mongla in the morning hours today. Drifting away from land during the later parts of the day, the system gradually weakened into deep depression this evening and is expected to lose intensity further turning into a well marked low pressure area tomorrow.

Even though Kolkata was largely spared by the devastating cyclone that created havoc in the coastal districts of the state, it triggered heavy downpour in the city. As per the information received from the weather department, since 11am yesterday, the city received 168.1mm of rainfall in 24 hours. Likewise, according to the data received from Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the total amount of rainfall recorded at 21 pumping stations of the civic body was 3155.50mm in 24 hours since 1 p.m. yesterday while the average was 150.26mm. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Ballygunge that was lashed by 264mm rains during the period followed by CPT canal pumping station that got a heavy downpour of 206mm.

As the downpour continued even today, many pockets of the city came under water. Waterlogging was reported from pockets of Park Circus, Dhakuria, Ballygunge, Alipore, Thanthania and soon this morning. A tree came crashing on a car at Bhawanipore, which was also submerged for a large part of the day.

Waterlogging on railway tracks at Tikiapara also disrupted local train services of Eastern and South Eastern Railway. Even the services in the city metro services had to be run in a truncated manner during the morning hours. Uprooting 350 trees added to the woes of the motorists and office goers in the city. The Eastern Railway had decided to cancel 46 local EMUs in Sealdah Division while the South Eastern Railway cancelled five local trains considering the cyclone. However, after intensive patrolling and completion of the restoration work, normal services in the Sealdah south section were restored. Many private offices reported reduced attendance today following disruption in local train services during the morning hours. At Park Street metro station water jetting out from gaps in walls were spotted at several points. According to the city metro, the problem occurred due to the leakage in KMC sewerage line near the top of the subway at Park Street Station. As a result heavy water inflow occurred through the construction/expansion joint of the D-wall at the Metro station.