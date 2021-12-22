Walking down the Winter Lane

Winter in Kolkata is often marked with a nip in the air and the swirling steam rising out of that hot cuppa you have with a friend after an evening walk through the myriad lanes of this city, careless of the time and engrossed in a conversation. Since this is also a season of food and celebration, you ought to walk into the Winter Lane this December.

To make sure you choose a cosy place for a nice platter of delicacies that ought to complement your conversation, Kolkata brings to you what is being termed as East India’s first pop-up café ‘Winter Lane’. Located at Lake Terrace Ballygunge, it welcomes you to its humble and cosy set-up and promises you an exciting evening as it also offers a platform to budding artists and authors to present their works in this café free of cost.

According to Ms. Paramita Karati, owner of Winter Lane, “Kolkata has always been a city that welcomes new concepts with open arms, which led to a marvellous success of the first season of Winter Lane. Hence, we are back with the second season of the pop-up café to bring in many more exciting evenings and mouth-watering food platter.’

The café aims to impress and attract the love of Kolkatans who are but very selective when it comes to food. But Ms Karati is right when she claims to serve scrumptious delicacies. In its finely curated menu, the café serves you the all-time favourite fish and chips and if you were craving for that homemade piping hot ‘koraishutir(peas) kachori’ then you must try it out here.

If you are a meat lover then just dig into the shepherd’s pie which will never fail to impress you with its sublime combination of chunks of meat, mashed potato and cheese. The joint has a specially curated Christmas menu that aims to tickle the taste buds of Kolkata’s gastronomes with finger-licking food.

Now just in case if you were wondering what’s a pop-up café, it is better to clarify that such cafes are set up only during a specific time of the year and remain operational for a certain period of time with seasonal delicacies, snacks, and beverages. Pop-up cafes are popular in Britain, United States, Australia, and Cuba. But this concept was introduced by ‘Winter Lane’ for the first time in Kolkata.

Winter Lane remains open between 5.30 p.m to 10 p.m every day. As pop-up cafes usually do, it promises to keep changing its items in the menu every seven to fifteen days. As a cherry on the cake, it will also shower its customers with tempting offers.