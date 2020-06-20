BJP state president Dilip Ghosh today said that if the party comes to power it will order a probe into “rice smuggling” which is meant for the millions of the poor people.

The Centre has provided huge quantity of rice for poor people who could not leave their home for the lockdown but Trinamul Congress activists and leaders throughout the state siphoned off stocks of rice and sold them to smugglers operating across the border.

If we form the next government in Bengal we will make a thorough investigation.

He also alleged that TMC has become a party of antisocial elements who are spreading violence and attacking BJP supporters and activists who are protesting against Mamata Banerjee’s misrule.