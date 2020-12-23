Clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres rocked the East Midnapore district on Wednesday.

The BJP allleged that their rally in Ramnagar was attacked by TMC miscreants. To counter, the saffron brigade vandalised an office belonging to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

BJP was demonstrating a purported attack that TMC had run on them on Tuesday night before claiming that they faced a similar situation on Wednesday as well.

Reportedly, one of the BJP workers has sustained an injury on his head. A total of 6-7 workers were hit.

BJP’s local leadership has said that TMC was trying to create a sense of fear among the people of Midnapore after its heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari defected the party to join the Hindutva outfit.

Meanwhile, the allegations on TMC have come hours ahead of its rally at Contai – the political bastion of Suvendu and his family – in the same district.

The event undertaken by TMC is regarded as the show of its strength in the region following the desertion of former behemoth Suvendu.

Minister of Urban Affairs Firhad Hakim and veteran leader Saugata Roy will lead a rally from Contai’s Central Park to Dormitory Ground.

Interestingly, none of the Adhikari kins have been invited to the rally even though Suvendu’s father Sisir Adhikari and elder brother Dibyendu Adhikari are sitting TMC MPs.

According to a report by ABP Ananda, Tamluk MP Dibyendu has confirmed that none from his family got a call to attend the rally at their hometown.

Sisir Adhikari represents the Contai constituency in the Parliament and is also TMC’s district secretary in East Midnapore.

Suvendu’s younger brother Soumyendu Adhikari is the chairman of board of administrators in Contai Municipality. He had won the seat as a TMC candidate and continues to serve the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Reportedly, the posters and banners that have come up in the region for the event don’t mention the Adhikaris.