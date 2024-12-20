Villages in Jhargram battle severe riverbank erosion as Kangsabati river advances

The villages of Baita, Kungarpur, and Balishira in the Binpur-1 block of Jhargram district are grappling with an escalating crisis as riverbank erosion along the Kangsabati river threatens their homes and livelihoods.

Agricultural lands, the primary source of income for residents, are being devoured by the river, leaving villagers anxious about their future. The situation has worsened during the monsoon season, particularly when water is released from the Mukutmanipur reservoir in Bankura, causing the river to overflow and breach its banks. In Kungarpur, the river is dangerously close to residential areas, with embankments showing signs of collapse under the pressure of strong currents.

Local residents have repeatedly demanded construction of robust embankments to curb erosion, but their calls have largely gone unanswered. “For a long time, we have been urging the administration to take action. Despite protests, no significant measures have been implemented,” said Tarak Chalak, Upapradhan of Baita Gram Panchayat. Biswajit Bera, an Assistant Professor of Geography at Sidho Kanho Birsha University, highlighted the complexities of managing Bengal’s river systems. “Linear embankments were constructed to control floods, but they have led to sediment buildup and restricted dispersal, causing long-term changes in river dynamics.

Low-height earthen embankments, however, can still play a significant role in mitigating low-intensity floods,” Mr Bera explained. Environmentalist Pravat Kumar Shit added that human activities, including sand mining and land use changes along the river, have exacerbated the issue. “Rivers are non-linear by nature, and controlling their behavior with linear embankments is an immense challenge. During monsoons, high runoff causes embankment breaches, leading to catastrophic flooding,” he noted. In response to mounting pressure, Namit Sarkar, executive engineer of the district irrigation department, said that steps are being taken to address the problem.

“A budget of Rs 6.10 crore has been sanctioned to combat erosion along 1.825 kilometers of the Kangsabati River in Binpur-1 block. Construction work on embankments is currently underway,” he said. However, villagers remain skeptical about the efficacy and timeliness of the measures. The urgent need for sustainable and effective solutions is evident as the Kangsabati River continues to encroach on settlements and farmland, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those in its path.