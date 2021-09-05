Vaccine camps at B’desh border ‘no man’s land’

The block health department in Hili in South Dinajpur has started special vaccination camps in villages that fall under the “no man’s land” along the India-Bangladesh border.

Around 15,000 people live in 14 such bordering villages in the block. The block health department started the initiative today so as to provide people with the Covid-19 vaccine at their doorsteps, as people living in those villages have fixed times to enter and exit the mainland.

“As per instructions from the state health department, the district health department is trying to cover a maximum number of people with at least the first dose of the vaccine before the anticipated third wave,” a health department source said.

The health department started organising such camps in several villages on 1 September, while ASHA and ICDS workers and other government staff have been engaged in the distribution of the slips. The people need not wait in lines for the slips, according to sources.

The first camp today was held in Haripukur village that lies outside the border fencing. As per rules, people in this village cannot move freely on the mainland. The BSF has fixed a time from 6 AM to 6 PM for people to enter and exit the mainland, while villagers have to deposit their identity cards to the BSF and take them back while returning before six in the evening.

“Given this situation, villagers in the no man’s land had not been able to register their names at vaccination centres as queues there started from midnight, while there was no fixed time to complete the process of

vaccination,” the source said.

“It is not possible for us to enter the village beyond the set time in the evening. We have to follow the time frame. As such, none of our villagers has been vaccinated so far. Now, through this camp, several villagers have taken their first dose and we are thankful to the health department that they arranged for such a camp in our village,” said one villager Md Ikbal Sekh.

According to the Block Medical Officer of Health in Hili, Dr Rudranshu Majumdar, their target is to vaccinate as many people as possible before the expected third wave hits. “There are 14 such villages in the no man’s land which are outside the fence. The villagers have problems going to the mainland for the vaccine. As such, we decided to provide them with the vaccine at their doorsteps through these special camps. This will continue for some time,” he said