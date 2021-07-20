Passengers travelling to West Bengal will have to carry either a full vaccination certificate or show a negative RTPCR report which is not less than 72 hours old at the time of boarding at airports.

State home secretary BP Gopalika has issued a letter stating to Union civil aviation secretary PS Kharola today “all in-bound flight passengers (commercial and non-commercial flights) shall produce at the time of boarding either a proof of full vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative report for a test conducted within 72 hours of such flight departure”.

The instruction will come into force with immediate effect. The move comes following the Indian Council of Medical Research and Union health ministry’s warnings against complacency amid the waning second Covid-19 wave and the threat of the impending third wave.

Authorities have already made it mandatory for tourists to carry either RT-PCR negative test reports or Covid-19 vaccine certificates for stays in hotels at popular tourist destinations such as Digha-Mandarmani and Darjeeling.