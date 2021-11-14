USDFC aims to invest $350 million in India

The US Consulate in Kolkata is gradually opening new Visa appointments while US International Development Finance Corporation (USDFC) aims to invest 350 million dollars in India to support multiple projects in the country’s financial services sector, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space.

Addressing a session ‘Current and Future Perspectives of Trade and Investment between the USA and India’, organized by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, the US consul general Ms. Melinda Pavek, commenting on pending Visa applications to the USA, said, “the Consulate General in Kolkata is gradually opening new Visa appointments as per directions received from Washington. The Consulate is struggling with reduced staff partly because of the pandemic and partly due to travel restrictions still continuing on account of which staff from US have not been able to rejoin.”

Speaking on the perspectives of future US investments in India, she stated that the US International Development Finance Corporation (USDFC) has aimed to invest $350 million in India to support multiple projects in the country’s financial services sector, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space.

She further informed that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a US$50 million loan agreement with Northern Arc Capital (NAC), an Indian financial institution, to fund non-bank financial entities that provide financial services to women. This loan will be provided through co-financing with the USDFC based on the Facility for Accelerating Financial Inclusion in Asia (FAIA) announced on 27 March 2020.