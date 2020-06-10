Police in South Dinajpur and a social organisation jointly arranged for an awareness rally in Balurghat this morning. The rally covered a 6-km distance within the municipality area where participants enacted a caricature of the Yamraj and sang popular Hindi and Bengali parodies to make people aware of the safety measures to be taken during the ‘unlock period.’

The social organisation, ‘Sabji ATM,’ is popular for its activity during the lockdown period. A group of persons in the town formed the ‘Sabji ATM’ and served the poor and needy and distributed vegetable free of cost for a full 60 days during the lockdown.

Police officials, including the Superintendent of Police Deborshi Dutta, and all members of the ‘Sabji ATM’ participated in the rally today.

It was a colourful rally with the caricature of the Yamaraj and a model of the coronavirus.

Some police personnel also performed Hindi and Bengali parodies to make the people aware of Covid-19 and the safety measures one should follow, now that the town was opening gradually after a long lockdown.

“The government has started to resume activities gradually after around 75 days. Transportation services, except local trains, have resumed, and markets and restaurants have been permitted to open, while people have started to come out of their homes and return to normal life. However, on the other hand, the number of Covid cases sis on the rise every day,” sources said.

“It is high time that proper protection is taken by everyone for everyone. We have to venture outside for our work, so we have to be more careful and adopt all possible measures to defeat Covid-19. Our district is still in the safe zone and we want to maintain this,” SP, Mr Dutta, said.