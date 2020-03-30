Two more persons, including an anaesthesiologist attached to an Army hospital, tested positive for the coronavirus in the state today, raising the total number to 20. An Eastern Command spokesperson confirmed today that a medical personnel in the Command Hospital at Alipore tested positive for Covid- 19.

The second case is a 66-yearold man, according to state health department officials. Meanwhile, the first three Covid-19 positive patients in the state, who are undergoing treatment at the quarantine ward of the Beliaghata ID Hospital are well on the path to recovery after their swab samples tested negative at the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD) laboratory inside the hospital complex.

The three patients include the son of a woman bureaucrat in the state home department, the father of another coronavirus-affected youth of Ballygunge area who got infected in London and a 27 year-old lady of Habra in North 24-Parganas district who had a travel history to Scotland.Sources in the health department said that the three had undergone treatment at the ID Hospital for two weeks and their swabs samples tested at the NICD laboratory for second time were negative.

Apparently happy with the treatment procedure of the three, the health department has decided to direct all other hospitals equipped with isolation wards for COVID-19 patients to follow the Beliaghata ID Hospital’s medications system.

“We are happy with the second test reports of the three persons and all of them are recovering because they are no longer carriers of the virus. But we are a little worried about the youth from Ballygunge and his mother. Swab samples of both son and mother tested positive for a second time and theyare still the carriers of the dangerous virus even after their quarantine period of two weeks,” a senior official of the directorate of health services at Swasthya Bhaban said.

Meanwhile, the condition of the 64-year-old patient of Nayabad is still critical. He is undergoing treatment in the critical care unit (CCU) of a premier private hospital along EM Bypass. He had got the coronavirus infection after attending a wedding ceremony in Egra in West Midnapore.