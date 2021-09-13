Two relatives arrested in Parnashree murder case

In a major breakthrough, officers of the homicide wing of the detective department of Kolkata Police today arrested two persons in connection with the murder of mother, son duo at Parnashree, Behala.

According to police, the persons arrested have been identified as Sanjay Das(44) Sandip Das,(32) who were the cousins of deceased Sushmita Mandol and were residents of Maheshtola.

Police claimed the motive for the murder was greed for money as the investigation revealed that since Sanjay Das one of the two brothers, was in huge debt, they decided to steal cash and valuables from Sushmita.

A senior officer at Lalbazar claimed that the duo knew that Sushmita would be alone during the hours around 12.30 pm because her husband would be away at his office. “The accused had chosen the time around 12.30 hours and took entry to the flat. At first, Sushmita could not identify them and was hesitating to let them in since they wearing masks,” the officer added.

“Later, they gained entry and engaged in chats. Her son Tamojit was then attending his online class on his mothers mobile in a separate room. Since they were talking Sushmita had closed the door of her son’s room to avoid distraction.

“Taking this opportunity, the duo pounced on Sushmita and killed her by slitting open her throat. Tamojit had witnessed the murder. So the duo also killed him with a sharp object. Then they had returned to the home and later came back at night to console the family and dispel any doubts over them”, said Murlidhar Sharma.Jt CP (Crime ). The duo confessed their crime during interrogation, claimed JT CP.