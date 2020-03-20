Two more persons with history of travel to France and Nepal were admitted in the isolation ward of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) today after they complained of cough and cold and fever.

On the other hand, four other suspected patients were discharged from the ward after they tested negative for COVID-19. Meanwhile, with the number of suspected patients on the rise, the NBMCH authorities increased the number of beds in the isolation ward from six to 14.

“There were six patients admitted in the isolation ward. Of them, three did not have any travel history to foreign countries. The reports of one female patient who had travel history of the US tested negative for novel coronavirus. The National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) has informed that tests are not required for those who did not tour foreign countries. Accordingly, four persons were discharged today. However, two more men, who had toured France and Nepal and are suffering from cold, cough and fever were admitted in the ward today. We have sent samples of their throat swab to the NICED and are waiting for reports of two other persons,” a doctor at the NBMCH said.

NBMCH superintendent Dr Kausik Samajdar said they were planning to open a respiratory isolation ward soon, as per directives of the health department. The ward will be equipped with ventilators. Initially, it will be a two-bed ward. Dr Samajdar said the trial run for coronavirus tests at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the NBMCH is expected to begin from next week and it will be functional in a full-fledged manner following approval from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.