Two persons died and seven others were injured in a stampede triggered by a rush to enter a musical programme venue at Mela Ground in Kalimpong yesterday evening.

While there were conflicting claims as to what triggered the rush and at what point of time the incident occurred, police said the incident took place when a lot of people tried to enter the venue at once and “fell down.”

“Two of them who were injured died later, while three of them were taken to a hospital in Siliguri, where their condition is stable. A case has also been started against the organizers of the event,” Kalimpong Superintendent of Police Hari Krishna Pai said.

The deceased have been identified as Anita Chettri, around 40, and Banita Gurung, 46.

According to witnesses, the programme had just started when the incident took place and that noted Nepalbased rapper Ashish Rana, aka ‘Lahurey,’ and Darjeeling singer Yankee Yolmo were the main attractions at the musical show organised by a group called ‘Mad Dog.’

Relatives of the injured and local people, meanwhile, lamented that the organisers went ahead with the show despite the fact that the stampede had claimed lives and left many injured.

“The organisers should be held responsible and they shamelessly carried on with the programme even after one death and so many grievously injured,” said a woman in Kalimpong town, who requested anonymity.

She was referring to the one death that had occurred immediately after the incident.

“We were trying to get in with only the small gate open from the Gandhi Gate side. Many people were pushing us from behind with the big gate suddenly opening and we fell from the stairs. Many people fell on top of me and I cried out for help, but in vain,” an injured, 23-year-old Parima Rai said.

According to her, volunteers at the event were not doing their bit in crowd management. Local people in the town also maintained that the programme should have been coordinated better and cancelled or postponed after the incident.

Moreover, many locals rued the fact that the administration had allowed such a gathering in the night even amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the guidelines and protocols.

“The administration should have granted permission to hold the programme only after proper scrutiny of the organisers,” a local, Krishna Bahadur Kunwar, said.

Administrative negligence: Raju Bista Meanwhile, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista offered condolences on the deaths and alleged that their lives were lost due to “administrative negligence.”

He has also written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding judicial enquiry into the matter.

“I cannot understand why the West Bengal government has permitted various events to be organised in the hills with no care and concern for the safety and well-being of the people during these Covid times,” he said in a release.

Mr Bista also alleged that despite the stampede leading to the death of one individual known to the organisers and in all likelihood the police too, they did not cancel the programme and continued with it, “which if true was inhumane.”

He added that the tragic loss of life could have been avoided had government officials taken care of safety protocols first, before granting permission for the event. In the letter to the CM, he has alleged neglect and dereliction of duty on the part of the Kalimpong Administration.

“While granting permission for the musical programme, they did not take adequate precautions to ensure people’s safety and social distancing norms as mandated under the Disaster Management Act of 2005,” Mr Bista has said in the letter.

“I have come to know that police resorted to lathi-charge, and contributed to the stampede. I am, therefore, requesting you to conduct a Judicial Investigation into the event and deaths, and ascertain responsibilities against those officials whose dereliction of duty resulted in this tragedy,” he added.

He has also demanded the state government foot the hospital bills of those injured and appropriate financial compensation to the families of those who lost their lives.

The son of Anita Chettri, one of the deceased, has also filed an FIR against the organisers of the programme.