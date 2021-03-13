A section of truck operators in the state have alleged extortion by police under Salboni police station in West Midnapore. Earlier, the truck operators under the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association have alleged atrocities by a section of police.

They have demanded Rs 2,500 for six-wheeler trucks and Rs 4,000 for 10-wheeler trucks against the existing charges of Rs 1,475 for each. The members of the truck association with around 6.5 lakh operators, in a letter to the state home secretary dated yesterday have alleged extortion by police throughout the state, more rampantly at Salboni in West Midnapore.

“It has been learnt from one of our members that the truck operators and helpers are being victimised of extortion and coercion by some of the policemen day by day throughout the state particularly at Salboni in West Midnapore,” said Sajal Ghosh, general secretary of the truckers’ association.

“Some of the police personnel are taking money at the rate of Rs 3,000 per truck as monthly entry fee coercively from the operators and helpers,” he added.

According to the members, extortion takes place on the pretext of ‘naka checking’. In addition to the extortion, the truck operators have also alleged goods vehicles being forcefully picked up by the police for the upcoming Assembly polls.