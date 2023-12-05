Truck enters railway level crossing, train derails

Passengers of up 13145 KolkataRadhikapur Express had a close shave when a lorry dashed into the level crossing gate coming right in front of the train in the wee hours today resulting in the derailment of 12 wheels and the engine catching fire. The incident occurred at around 1.24am when the express train was approaching the level crossing gate number 58 between Dhuliaganga and Ballarpur stations in Murshidabad district.

The sand-laden lorry entered into the closed level crossing by breaking the boom barrier coming in front of the KolkataRadhikapur Express that was heading towards Radhikapur. Sensing the situation, the loco pilot of the train is said to have applied emergency brakes resulting in 12 wheels getting derailed while the engine caught fire. The driver of the lorry was said to be absconding.

The incident could have become tragic for the passengers on board. However, the quick response of the loco pilot, however, is said to have saved any major mishaps that could have taken a toll on hundreds of lives. The impact was, infringement of both the up and down lines resulting in cancellation of four passenger trains including 03091 Azimganj – Sahibganj Passenger, 05433 Azimganj – Barharwa Passenger, 05434 Barharwa – Azimganj Passenger, 03092 Sahibganj – Azimganj Passenger and regulation of few others.

According to the Eastern Railway, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident so far. The zonal railway arranged a special train to transport the stranded passengers of 13145 UP Kolkata – Radhikapur Express to their destination. A team of senior officials of Eastern Railway also accompanied the passengers on board. According to sources, the Eastern Railway has started an inquiry on the incident. The zonal railway also introduced a single line working via the restored down line to continue train movement in both directions.