Tripura cops cancel Abhishek programme

The Tripura police on Sunday stopped a programme supposed to be attended by Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, claiming that no prior permission was taken.

“BJP is back to its petty politics of denying space to the opposition, despite the Trinamul Congress having prior permission for all events in the state,” said Sushmita Deb, Rajya Sabha MP and in charge of the party in Tripura. Mr Banerjee had planned a meeting with a non-political tribal community at Baramura Eco Park and a subsequent interaction with Trinamul workers but was denied permission at the eleventh hour by Tripura Police.

A letter issued by the office of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer at Teliamura stated that Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Baramura Eco Park stood cancelled as SDPO, Teliamura had already given permission to another Trust to organise an event at the same venue, where state minister Mebar Kumar Jamatia would address the crowd.

“Furthermore, the SDPO’s letter gave flimsy excuses that no appropriate authority had given permission to Banerjee to organise the programme at Baramura Ecological Park.” alleged Ms Deb. Mr Banerjee, however, made it clear that the Trinamul Congress was not to be cowed down by such actions.

He said that Biplab Deb’s “Dooare Gunda” model had run long past its expiry date. “The Trinamul Congress won’t be conceding any space for BJP in Tripura. Within three months, we have become the principal opposition in the state after securing over 23% vote share in the urban body’s civic polls last month,” he added.

“We have a year’s time to prepare for state polls,” Mr Banerjee said after his visit to Chaturdasa Devata temple, “and we will make sure that Biplab Deb’s Goonda Model of governance and BJP’s tricks of breaking party offices and attacking opponents doesn’t work anymore.”

While answering a question, he said: “Look at Tripura’s state of affairs. There are no proper hospitals, no colleges, no proper roads. Is this how a state is supposed to run?” “It’s absolute mayhem here. The Tripura government doesn’t follow Supreme Court’s orders. When AITC is voted to power, education and governance will improve in the state. The New Year will usher in a new hope for Tripura and its people,” he said.

“You compare PM Modi’s seven years of governance with 10 years of Didi’s governance in Bengal and you will see the stark difference. I challenge the BJP to bring out its report card, and we will bring out ours. You will see the difference,” he told the media.

Later, Mr Banerjee met the party workers and said “Our party workers are our assets, they are the heart and soul of the party.”