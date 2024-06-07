Trinamul worker found dead in Krishnagar

After Lok Sabha election results declaration, Moslem Sheikh, a Trinamul Congress worker, was found dead near Daierbazar in Chapra of Nadia on Wednesday evening.

The 52-year-old resident of Hatra was found lying on the barren land near Bhagwanpur leading to Ichapur ghat under the jurisdiction of Chapra police station.

Police officials revealed that Sheikh’s body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Preliminary investigations suggest he may have been shot, but confirmation awaits the post-mortem report. Authorities also noted that Sheikh was wanted in connection with several cases.

Jeber Sheikh, a prominent Trinamul Congress leader in Chapra, expressed shock upon hearing the news. “I heard the information last evening when I was busy celebrating the victory of our party leader Mahua Moitra in the Lok Sabha polls. The motive behind the murder remained unclear as the victim’s family was primarily unable to provide any details. But, later, we came to know that two criminals shot him dead near Bhagwanpur liquor shop around 3 pm. The family members have lodged a complaint with the Chapra police and demanded immediate arrests of the culprits.”

Insiders within the party speculate that the incident may be linked to internal conflicts. The deceased was reportedly close to Jeber Sheikh, and there are suspicions that a rival faction led by party MLA Rukbanur Rahman could be involved in the murder.

The family members of the deceased have also lodged complaints against eight other persons, including one Maidul Islam Dafadar alias Jhantu who reportedly belongs to the MLA group.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the case, aiming to uncover the circumstances leading to Sheikh’s death.