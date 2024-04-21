Trinamul will win 30 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal: Abhishek

National general secretary of the Trinamul Congress Abhishek Banerjee today said that the BJP wanted to spread its empire of violence and religious discrimination across the country. Mr Banerjee was campaigning for his party candidates Kishan Kalyani for Raiganj in North Dinajpur and Biplab Mitra, who is contesting from Balurghat in South Dinajpur today. Addressing the gathering after his roadshow, Mr Banerjee said: “But the Trinamul Congress is standing in the way of their dream.

Because TMC advocates non-violence and human solidarity. We think politics means singing the song of freedom, truth and equality.” “In today’s public meeting in Raiganj, ignoring the unbearable heat, I am sure that the people of Raiganj will choose Krishna Kalyani as their MP. The people of Raiganj will roar against him who has endured humiliation and deprivation for the last five years,” Mr Banerjee wrote in his social media account. Addressing a gathering at Itahar for Biplab Mitra, Mr Banerjee said: “Trinamul Congress is going to win 30 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.” Mr Banerjee said: “ The people of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri have conducted the ‘Surgical Strike’ operations in three Lok Sabha segments during polling yesterday.

The BJP has been demoralised after Surgical Strike. TMC is going to win at least 30 seats in Bengal and it has begun from Cooch Behar and Alipurduar yesterday.” Mr Banerjee came down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his wrong pronunciation of Balurghat and said the BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar should have informed him for correct pronunciation. Mr Shah had said Belurghat instead of Balurghat and couldn’t pronounce the surname of BJP candidate Dr Majumdar correctly.

Mr Banerjee also attacked Dr Majumdar as he branded Vivekananda as product of Left Front. Branding Prime Minister Narendra Modi anti Bengal and even anti-Hindus, Mr Banerjee said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the people who eats fish are anti-Hindu.” “Do you love to eat fish and meat? If you want to eat fish uproot the BJP candidates, who are anti-Bengal,” he said.