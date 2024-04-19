Trinamul releases list of its star campaigners for phase III

In addition to Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress today released names of party leaders, who will be star campaigners for the third phase of general election.

Shatrughan Sinha, candidate from Asansol, MPs Shatabdi Roy and Deepak Adhikari (Deb), who are contesting from Bolpur and Ghatal LS Sabha seats will campaign for party nominees in the third phase.

State ministers, Dr Shashi Panja, Bratya Basu, Sneheshis Chakraborty and Babul Supriyo will take part in the campaign.

Party veterans, Kalyan Banerjee, nominee from Srirampur, minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and Trinamul Mahila Congress president, Dr Manas Bhuniya, Firhad Hakim and Moloy Ghatak will campaign for their party colleagues in the third phase.

Kunal Ghosh, party’s state general secretary, Birbaha Hansda, June Maliah, party’s nominee in Midnapore, Saayoni Ghosh, Trinamul Youth Congress president and nominee from Jadavpur will also take part in the campaign.

Mr Abhishek Banerjee, party’s national general secretary will be the key campaigner in the third phase. A vernacular news channel had circulated that Mr Banerjee reportedly told his close associates that he would like to concentrate only in his Diamond Harbour constituency. The news circulated by the television channel has been proved wrong as after Miss Banerjee, Abhishek is the key campaigner in the party who is addressing both political rallies and taking part in road shows.

At the three constituencies in north Bengal, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, Mr Banerjee had addressed more than two dozen meetings.