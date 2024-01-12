Trinamul raises unemployment concerns through its social media campaign

In the first episode of Jan ki Baat series by the Trinamul Congress, the party voices concerns of the youth, plaguing the nation. Raising the promise by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the jobs for the youth, it asks where are the promised 20 crore jobs, PM Modi?

Upping its attack on the BJP, a day after chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s organisational meeting at her residence, the Trinamul Congress on Thursday launched the first episode of its campaign Jan ki Baat questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy failures and the growing unemployment in the country. Questioning the missing 20 crore jobs, the party posted on X: “Millions of unemployed in India bear the brunt of the BJP-led Centre’s baseless economic decisions.

Youth, women, rural India – unemployment’s monster leaves no one aside! PM @narendramodi, promising 2 crore jobs a year translates to 20 crore jobs in 10 years! Where are these jobs?” In 2023, a report revealed that over 40 per cent of Indian graduates under-25 remain unemployed. While the BJPled Centre claimed that the unemployment rate stood at 3.2% in 2022, CMIE data reveals that India’s unemployment rate soared to a twoyear high of 10.09 per cent in Oct 2023. Incidentally, it was under the Modi government that unemployment reached its highest in 45 years.

The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao government has not been able to do anything to secure our women other than spend money on unnecessary advertisements. The share of women in regular wage work has declined sharply to 15.9 per cent in 2022. Women are compelled to work to support their households, rather than pursuing jobs that match their skills. On Tuesday, TMC released a teaser of the digital campaign on its social media platforms. Designed to expose the false claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 10 years, the party aims to raise awareness on the BJP government’s failures since 2014. “Bohot hui MANN KI BAAT, Ab hogi JAN KI BAAT,” the party had posted on X, referring to the PM’s radio show Mann Ki Baat.