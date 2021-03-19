The CPI-M criticised TMC’s election manifesto, terming it as the “ultimate bluff” to deceive people with false promises-a stunt which the Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee has pulled several times before.

Taking a dig at the promise of creating 5 lakh jobs in TMC’s manifesto, CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned, how come Miss Banerjee settled with a lesser bargain of 5 lakh jobs this time since in 2011 she had promised 10 lakh jobs; she claims she has created one crore jobs.

Chakraborty further questioned as to why she had to be brought to Kolkata from Nandigram where she sustained leg injuries? “What happened to her claims of super-speciality hospitals in every district?” He opined promises made by Trinamul government are nothing short of hogwash.

“People do not want alms from state government but their rights to employment so one could support one’s family and fulfil their daily needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader Surya Kanta Mishra shared a message where CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury stressed that Bengal needs an alternate narrative which is both secular and democratic seeking to restore constitutional order.

“The Left is this alternate narrative and has proved it through its policies in the states like Kerala,” he said, adding one can see the condition in BJP-ruled states where civil liberties are in peril.

Yechury felt it is vital BJP is resisted as it allegedly amassed huge wealth while 15 crore people lost their jobs in the country. “With fuel prices soaring, especially LPG, people are being forced to used wood for fire. The rich are getting richer and the poor becoming poorer,” he said, adding Bengal polls are crucial this time and the Left appeals to people to help strengthen the Left in Bengal once again to fight BJP and the forces that are secretly colluding with the saffron brigade.