Trinamul leaders slam state BJP president

Trinamul Congress leaders have slammed state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for his derogatory comments against party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Mr Majumdar has remarked about the dhanda (profession in derogatory way) of Mamata Banerjee.

Mrs Chandrima Bhattacharya, a veteran Trinamul Congress leader said the statement of Sukanra Majumdar has reflected BJP’s disrespect towards women. “We have seen how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to Miss Banerjee, the only woman chief minister in the country as Didi o Didi in a derogatory tone during his campaign before 2021 Assembly election,” she said adding, “33 per cent job reservation of women will remain only on paper and the BJP will continue to disrespect women.”

Minister Dr Shashi Panja wrote on X: “How about redirecting that towards fostering respect for women and taking accountability for your regressive dhanda comment against Smt@MamataOfficial.” Kunal Ghosh, state spokesperson of Trinamul, said “Mamata Banerjee did not take salary as an MP and now she does not take a single paisa from the state government. She writes books, composed songs, and is able to run her expenses from the royalty she gets from this.

The derogatory statement of Sukanta Majumdar reflects BJP’s culture and disrespect towards women.” Trinamul Congress MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote: @SukantaBJP shamelessly uses inappropriate language for the only female CM of India. This trend trickles down from the top of the BJP cadre – “didi o didi”, “thumka” and now dhanda. Enough. We demand an apology