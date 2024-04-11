Trinamul criticises Shah, reminds him about Hathras, Unnao

Trinamul Congress leaders today came down heavily on the Union home minister Amit Shah for not mentioning the recent devastation in north Bengal due to the tornado that had rendered thousands homeless.

“It is shocking that Mr Shah did not mention about the hapless people who have been rendered homeless due to the tornado in Jalpaiguri. The Election Commission of India, which is working at the behest of the BJP, has not yet given permission to the state government to rebuild houses for them.”

Addressing the media, Chandrima Bhattacharya, state finance minister and president Trinamul Mahila Congress and Kunal Ghosh, said, “BJP leaders are visibly nervous and that is why Mr Shah talked irrelevant and against Bengal.”

Advertisement

Mr Ghosh reiterated that Trinamul Congress would get anything between 30 and 35 seats. “BJP has failed to field a candidate against Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour. This shows the organizational weakness of the party,” he said adding “Trinamul is fighting not against the BJP but against the agencies like ED and CBI, who have connived with the BJP and are picking up Trinamul leaders and workers as BJP thinks that by arresting them they will be able to win the election. People are with Trinamul Congress and will continue to support the party.”

He said Mr Shah should tell why BJP leader Jitendra Tewari was allowed to meet the SP NIA at his residence. “BJP supports corruption and the security agencies did not take any action against corrupt leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Ajit Pawar against whom FIRs were filed.

Asked to comment on Mr Shah’s statement that if Trinamul Congress candidates win then there will be more incidents like Sandeshkhali, Mr Ghosh said, “Mr Shah, who lives in a glass house should not throw stones at others. How can we forget the incidents that took place in Unnao, Hathras or in Manipur. BJP believes in divisive politics and let loose one religion against the other,” he said, adding, “Trinamul means development. Through Kanyashree, Rupashree, Sabuj Sathi, Sikhashree, all-round development in Bengal has taken place.”

Mrs Bhattacharya said Mr Shah should accept Mr Banerjee’s challenge and publish a white paper containing details of the money released by the Centre for the job card holders under MGNREGA from 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Mrs Bhattacharya added, “It is really amusing that after abusing women in the double-engine states, Mr Shah is now urging women to vote for the party. BJP has failed to check the price of essential commodities, the price of fuel cooking gas has skyrocketed and women who run the household are the worst hit. BJP is making big statements but in reality they support corruption and their policy has affected people belonging to all different sections of the society.”