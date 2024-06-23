Trinamul Congress leadership issued show-cause notices to two party councillors

Trinamul Congress leadership issued show-cause notices to two councillors Swaraj Mondal and Tarakeswar Chakraborty of the party after followers of the two leaders allegedly clashed in the Patuli area a few days back.

Sources in the Trinamul Congress said that the party leadership didn’t take up the matter lightly and the move to issue show-cause Mr Mondal, councillor of ward 110 and Mr Chakraboty, was a part of disciplinary action against them in connection with the Patuli incident.

With the instruction of the Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Subrata Bakshi, state president of the party, issued the show-cause notices, sources said requesting anonymity.

Advertisement

Aroop Biswas, state power and sports minister, who is an observer of both Jadavpur and Tollygunge Assembly constituencies, sat on a meeting with the two councillors on Thursday evening to take stock of the situation.

Mr Mondal was roughed up at Patuli Mela Ground allegedly by a group of Trinamul Congress workers, who are reportedly close to both Debobrata Majumder, party MLA and Mr Chakraborty, chairman of the borough 11, under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Mr Mondal used to sit in his local office at Patuli Mela Ground as a councillor where Debobrata Majumder, party MLA, also used the office once in a week. But the group prevented Mr Mondal from sitting there in the councillor’s office and later allegedly beat him up on the spot.

Mr Mondal had sustained injury in his left ear and was rushed to the hospital after they slapped him.

Mr Chakraborty denied the allegations of assault on Mr Mondal soon after the incident happened several days ago.