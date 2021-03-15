Nandigram turned violent hours before BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari paid his respects to the martyrs to mark the Nandigram Divas on Sunday. On this day, 14 people were killed in police firing while conducting an anti-farmland acquisition movement in 2007 against the then Left Front government.

Supporters of both the Trinamul Congress and the BJP got involved in an altercation over the right to mark the Nandigram Day which later led to a clash at Bhangabera in Nandigram this morning.

At least five BJP workers were injured in the clash, but the police and para-military forces intervened and brought the situation under control.

Later, Trinamul Congress MP Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu, reached there and paid his respect to the martyrs.

After a while, Suvendu also reached Nandigram and paid tributes to the martyrs. He laid wreaths on the Sahid Bedi.

Before he reached the Nandigram, a group of Trinamul Congress workers tried to block roads in an attempt to resist him from paying tributes to the martyrs.

They also put up posters at various places which read: “Suvendu is a traitor”. But, the police and central forces intervened and displaced the protesters from the site.

Minutes after it, some BJP workers shouted “go back” slogans against Trinamul Congress leaders Bratya Bose, Purnendu Bose and Dola Sen when they reached Sonachura to pay tribute to the Nandigram martyrs.

Suvendu launched a scathing attack at the ruling TMC, saying that the “opportunists”, who have given promotions to the officers responsible for the 2007 Nandigram police firing, have no right to seek votes from the people of the area as they have insulted the sacrifices of the agitators.

Without naming his mentor-turned-adversary chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu said those who had forgotten Nandigram for 12 years are now coming here to seek votes.

“Fourteen people were martyred in police firing in 2007. I have been coming here every year since 2008 to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the people of Nandigram. Whether it is an election season or not, it hardly matters to me, unlike the opportunists who are now coming to this place,” he said.

Suvendu added, “It is ironic that those who have given promotions to police officers responsible for the Nandigram massacre are now celebrating Nandigram Divas. The TMC has also inducted some of these police officers into their party after their retirement. Don’t cast a single vote in the favour of those who have betrayed and insulted you all.”

Lauding the BJP’s role in the Nandigram movement, he said had the saffron party not raised the issue in the Parliament, it would have never grabbed the nation’s attention.

“The Nandigram movement would have never gained national importance had the BJP not raised it in the Parliament. The TMC managed to enter Nandigram during those days because then leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Lal Krishna Advani, first entered the area after breaking through the barricades erected by the CPI-M. Some people may be ungrateful, but I am not,” Suvendu, who joined the BJP, during a rally of Union home minister Amit Shah in Midnapore in December last year, said.

The TMC observes March 14 as “Nandigram Divas” to pay respect to the 14 people who were killed in police firing on this day during an anti-land acquisition stir in 2007.