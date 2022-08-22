Travel agents urge Malay minister to start airlines ops from city

Kolkata has a tremendous potential to become a transit hub of the international Buddhist tourist circuit, said deputy minister of tourism, arts and culture of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Dr Santhara JB.

He was present in the city to take part in the first roadshow, post-pandemic, by the Tourism Board of Malaysia.

The Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), eastern region and Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), eastern region have requested him to convince the Malaysian Airlines to come to Kolkata once more. The deputy minister has assured them to take up the matter at the appropriate level. Earlier, twice Malaysian Airlines have been to Kolkata.

Talking to The Statesman, Anil Punjabi, chairman (East) of TAFI said that Batik Air (earlier Malindo Airlines), the Indonesian Airlines, will commence flight operations between Kolkata and Kula Lumpur from September-October and already all the seats are booked.

“And the breaking news is that even the prestigious Thai Airways will resume Kolkata-Bangkok flight services from 1 January, next year. About 60 years ago, Thai Airways started its India operations from Kolkata. There had been regular flights before the pandemic but once the international flight services resumed this year, Thai Airways had not come back. With all this data we have urged the deputy tourism minister to help us get back Malaysian Airlines at Kolkata,” he added.

Not only to Thailand, Thai Airways will also help in connectivity to Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand, which will help travel agents sell those sectors and even passengers will benefit from direct connectivity from the eastern India, Anil Punjabi said.

Manav Soni, chairman (east) of TAAI said that if Malaysian Airlines comes, then tourists and travel agents looking beyond Malaysia and connecting places of Europe and Australia from Kolkata will benefit.

“It is a great sign for us that the prestigious foreign airlines are coming back to Kolkata and we hope to get more in the coming days as tourism returns back to normalcy,” said Manav Soni.

In fact, the West Bengal government also wants more international direct flights from Kolkata to boost up tourism in the state.

Meanwhile, the aviation regulator, DGCA has cancelled the license of Spicejet flight’s pilot-in-command for six months for not following the instructions of the co-pilot.

The Spicejet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur, fell into air turbulence during descend at Kazi Nazrul Islam Aitport in Andal injuring several people, including three cabin crew members, few months back.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Schindia had ordered a probe after the incident and DGCA ordered to take both of them off from the duty roster at that time.

The Boeing 737 flight was carrying 195 people. The captain of the flight had reportedly ignored the suggestions of the co-pilot on that day that he should avoid flying through the clouds and skirt them.