Transport operators threaten to withdraw services

At a time when buses and minibus numbers on city roads are getting lesser, transport operators have threatened to withdraw services completely if their demands are not considered by 25 May.

Members of five organizations, including All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samiti, City Suburban Bus Service, North Bengal Passenger Transport Operators’ Coordination Committee and Pool car Owners’ Welfare Association, have jointly formed a body named Joint Forum of Transport Operators.

The representatives of various organizations today wrote a letter to the state transport department threatening to withdraw services if their ‘long-pending demands’ are not answered in three weeks.

Notably, in a meeting held last week with the state transport minister, Snehasis Chakraborty and the transport operators, the latter had demanded a revision in fare chart. The operators had also alleged about ‘reckless fine slapping by the city police.’ The transport operators had also demanded for writing off the pending citation cases claiming that it has no legal provisions either in the Motor Vehicle Act and Rule or in IPC. A section of operators, plying through national highways had also written for construction of service roads as per MORTH guidelines or allow vehicles to ply without a toll.

After a week, today, members of the joint forum gave a deadline for consideration of their demands. “We have been writing about our demands for a long time but those are still unheard,” claimed a member of the forum. “We have reached a point where if our demands are still unanswered, it will lead to complete collapse of our sector in the city. We have therefore, given three weeks’ time and after 25 May, we would be left with no option than to withdraw services any day,” added the operators’ representative.