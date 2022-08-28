Transport dept shifts focus to online services

Several services of the state transport department are soon to be just a click away. The department is considering plans to take many of its services online for enabling faster and smoother processes for the citizens.

From change of ownership of vehicles to obtaining fancy numbers, citizens would now be able to do such kinds of work without having to face the hassles of visiting various offices of the department physically.

Apart from this, other tasks like new registration certificate, conversion of vehicles into private or commercial, obtaining special permits or duplicate certificate, stage carriage permit, learners’ driving licence – would all be done through online mode. In case of getting a fancy number, the applicant would be able to submit the application and documents online. The applicants would be able to get their desired fancy number in five days. Similar facilities would be available for change of address for which at present the applicants have to visit the department’s office. After the introduction of the system, this work also is to be done by physically visiting the department officers and submitting the required documents to them. In the new system, the applicants would be able to submit the documents online and obtain the certificate in five days. Even the process of closing a bank loan would now be facilitated through online mode.

“We are introducing the system to make the process easier for the people and would help in saving their time,” said the state transport minister, Snehasis Chakraborty, today. “The same officers who have been handling such tasks so far would be looking after these works. However, for those who might face issues in the online mode, the department would help them through ‘Bangla Sahayta Kendra,” he added.

The department would also keep a note of the problems faced by the citizens while visiting the online mode, through these ‘Bangla Sahayta Kendra’ and put efforts to address them accordingly.