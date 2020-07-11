Two days after the administration imposed a complete lockdown in nine wards under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), business organisations have demanded a complete shutdown in the entire Siliguri town.

The Eastern ABC Chamber of Commerce & Industries, an apex body of 121 big and small business organisations in north Bengal, has requested the state government to declare a “blanket lockdown of the greater Siliguri” to break the chain of corona virus and save people.

“We feel such blanket lockdown is the need of the hour in the interest of Siliguri, to save the people, in view of the ever rising cases of Covid-19. Partial lockdown will not bear the desired results or contain the infection. That is why we have requested the state government to impose a complete lockdown in the town,” the convener of the Eastern ABC Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Surajit Paul, said.

The administration has enforced strict lockdown in nine wards–2, 4, 5, 28, 37, 38, 39, 43 and 46–with effective Thursday evening. According to Mr Paul, in the prevailing situation, they were ready to cooperate with the administration in all respect to break the chain of coronavirus by keeping themselves at home, while closing their business.

Police clampdown

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police has launched a crackdown against people not using masks at public places. “We have arrested several persons for violating the lockdown in the (nine) specified wards. We are warning them first about following the rules like wearing masks. We aretaking action against repeated offenders,” a senior police officer said. Sources said the police today arrested around 51 persons from different areas under the Siliguri, Bhaktinagar and Pradhannagar police station areas for violating the lockdown.