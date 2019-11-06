Tourism in Kashmir has nosedived as most of the tourists from Kolkata and rest of Bengal have opted out of their Kashmir trips, especially in the aftermath of the killing of five labourers from the state.

Travellers from Bengal account for the second highest number of domestic tourists to Jammu and Kashmir. While the vast majority of travel enthusiasts have already cancelled their trips and rescheduled it elsewhere, few are still keeping their fingers crossed in the hope of improvement in situation in the newly created Union territory.

“Tourists have become extremely apprehensive and worried after the recent developments in Kashmir. Almost 70 per cent of the tourists have cancelled their trips to the Valley. I do not have the exact figures right now, but the number of tourists this time has declined considerably compared to the previous years. There was a surge of interest among the tourists to visit Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 last August and a large number of travellers rushed to book their tickets. However, the recent spate of attacks on non-Kashmiris have triggered panic among them and as a result most of them have backed out of their travel plans,” said Anil Punjabi, chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India (east).

Mentioning the problems faced by the tour operators and travel agents, Punjabi said: “The travel operators are incurring huge losses as they have already reserved hotel rooms and booked train and flight tickets. Now they have to cancel all these bookings and refund the amount to the customers which entail a huge loss for them. And I do not see any immediate improvement in situation in the coming months.”

Other tour agencies echoed the same view. “We have scrapped all our Kashmir trips that were scheduled from early April as there has been a steep decline in tourist interests due to the volatile and insecure circumstances there. We also cannot take risks with the lives of our clients, many of whom are now preferring destinations like Himachal, Sikkim, Ladakh in place of Kashmir,” said a representative of a private tour agency in the city.

“There was a large number of tourists who visited Kashmir through our agency during the last year Puja vacation, but this year few people showed interest in going to the Valley.”

“Since this trend is continuing due to hostile atmosphere, we have not organised any Kashmir trip this time,” said Dibyendu Chatterjee, a tour operator from Howrah.