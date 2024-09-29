Tourist destinations under SER

Digha is West Bengal’s most popular sea resort, which falls under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway. Originally known as Beerkul, it is mentioned as the ‘Brighton of the East’ in one of Warren Hastings’ letters (1780 AD) to his wife.

In 1923, an English tourist John Frank Smith was charmed by the beauty of Digha and started living there. His writings about Digha slowly gave exposure to this place. After Independence, he convinced West Bengal’s chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy to develop Digha as a beach resort.

Located 201 km from Kolkata, Bishnupur is a town and a municipality in Bankura district, which is famous for its terracotta temples and the Balucheri sarees. It is famous for its renowned architecture. Tourists visit these places and relish the fine art of ancient times. It represents nearly all varieties of structural forms of medieval ‘Bengali Temple’ architecture.

Advertisement

In Balasore, simlipal reserve forest is another attraction with rainfall and moist green forests, it is suitable for different species of flora and fauna. About 1076 species of plants, 87 varieties of orchids, 42 species of mammals, 29 types of reptiles and 231 species of birds are the inhabitants of this forest.

Mukutmanipur is another attraction, which is 55 kilometres from Bankura railway station.