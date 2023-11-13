Tourism sector in state now granted status of industry

The tourism trade has received the status of an industry in West Bengal. The important decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. The captains of Tourism sector had been requesting Miss Banerjee to give industry status to the sector.

Her decision will immensely benefit the sector, persons inv – olved in tourism felt. They also said that recognition of this sector before the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which is scheduled to be held at the end this month will boost the sector. Bengal stands third in the in flow of foreign tourists in In dia. UNESCO has recently awarded the status of global heritage site to Santiniketan.

Following the initiative taken by Miss Banerjee, tour – ism in the districts is coming up in a very big way. Home stays in both north and south Bengal have become popular and people have started visiting the districts like Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore in south Bengal where many home stays have come up. In north Bengal, in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong home stays have become very popular.

In Kolkata as well, home stays are coming up fast. In Murshidabad and South 24-Parganas, tourist accommodations have come up in old raj baris. The coastal area is undergoing major development with funds that have been provided by the state government and the Centre.

The development will boost local artisans as they will get a market to sell their produce. Debjit Dutta, state chairman of Indian Association of Tour Operators and Sudesh Podder, president of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India thanked Miss Banerjee for the move.

Mr Dutta said with the sector having gained the status of an industry, it would be easier to get loans with subsidy in interest, and inking MoU with big players in the market will be easier along with approaching the land bank set up by the state government for land. Mr Podder felt the rebates in electricity bill, water charge, property tax and license fee that will apply with the new status will help the sector to grow immensely